Teachers send out morale-boosting messages to students

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 01:15 ist
.

City school teachers are sending messages of love and encouragement to their students to help them weather the crushing impact of the 21-day lockdown.

Many, including those with the international schools, are constantly texting and assigning tasks through social media platforms to help students maintain a high morale and make them understand the importance of staying engaged.

Some schools have asked their teachers to WhatsApp a sentence or a paragraph on a given word, collect them and share with the students.

“I have been given a word and asked to write a paragraph in the students’ context,” said a senior teacher with the National Public School (NPS) in Rajajinagar. “I finished my task this morning and sent it back to the school. The same will be sent to the students.”

The management representative of a CBSE-affiliate school said the institution considers it important to engage students and teachers during the uncertain situation created by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

“In these times of crises, we must tell our students how much we miss them. This is what we did — sent loving messages from our teachers,” the representative said.

“The hardest part of remote learning is that we aren’t together. We want our students to know that even though we aren’t together, they are still very much loved and everything we do is for them,” said Hannah White, a Grade 1 Teacher, Canadian International School.

Rekha Sachdej, principal, elementary school, Canadian Public School, said not being able to physically meet and communicate has been a challenge. “We strive to continue to find various ways to still work as a team and have that connection during such times,” she said. “Much like our students, we are navigating new territories and learning new things.”

Aayan, a student, finds learning on Google Classroom fun. “But I can’t wait to go back to school and learn with my friends,” he said.

Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
teachers
Education
Bengaluru
