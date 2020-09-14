Technical glitches affect NLAT test once again

The National Law Admission Test (NLAT) re-test conducted by National Law School India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru on Monday was yet again marred with technical glitches.

The NLSIU conducted the re-test following several complaints from candidates about the technical glitches during Saturday's test. However, on Monday as well during the test many candidates were unable to log-in to the portal for taking the test.

A candidate from Bengaluru said, "I logged in on-time as per the message I had received, but immediately I received a message saying could not connect my audio proctoring."

A few of the students stated that they were unable to attempt the test both on Saturday as well as Monday. "Now, my only hope is the Supreme Court order. It is extremely stressful to attend the test multiple times. The only option left for me is to appear for the CLAT that is scheduled to be held on the 28th of this month," bemoaned yet another student.

Meantime, a statement by the NLSIU said, "The test paper was accessible to candidates only after they logged into the platform. Thereafter it appears that some candidates have copied the question and circulated on some messaging platforms/e-mails after logging in. While this would amount to malpractice under the NLAT proctoring, it does not affect the integrity of the exam as questions were already available to all the candidates after log-in. Our technology platform tracks and compares every candidate's answer behavior patterns and hence any unusual candidate answer behavior will be identified and subsequently results in disqualification."

The university further stated that it would continue to investigate the technical glitch matter with the help of its technical partners and issue further updates if necessary.