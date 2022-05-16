Toy trains, open theatre: JP Park to get major facelift by year-end

The BBMP may complete the renovation work at JP Park, estimated to cost Rs 37 crore, by December end.

The project includes building a 1,500-seater open theatre, toy train, colonial-style railway station, convention centre, clocktower, and children’s play area.

During an inspection of various works in RR Nagar Zone, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath visited the park and directed officials to complete the work on the theatre in three months.

He also reviewed the work being carried out at Mallathahalli Lake at an estimated cost of Rs 59 crore. Some of the works proposed at this lake include building a compound wall, glasshouse, floating bridge, toy train, and parking facility.

Despite stiff resistance to turn the water body into a tourist attraction, civic authorities have gone ahead with the project, investing by far the largest sum of money on a lake renovation project.

The chief commissioner also directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to demolish an illegal building (hotel) being constructed on a stormwater drain. He asked officials to clear all drain encroachments.

Road-widening

The BBMP’s plan to widen 3.5-km of the Uttarahalli Main Road (Kengeri to Kanakapura Main Road) was also reviewed during the inspection. The project is stalling due to land acquisition issues.

Girinath directed officials to give Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the land losers to clear the decks for the widening project.

During the inspection, the chief commissioner also reviewed the white-topping of Mysuru Road towards Bangalore University. He also inspected the ongoing construction of a dry waste collection centre in Ullal ward at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

Transfer stations

Three years ago, the BBMP had announced setting up 50 transfer stations to shift waste from auto tippers to compactors that go all the way to landfills or processing plants.

Of the 50, only 12 have been established and only eight are currently working, it’s learnt.