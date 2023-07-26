UK's Harrow School set for August launch in Bengaluru

Harrow School in the UK is set to commence classes on its new Bengaluru campus on August 16. The Bengaluru division of the 451-year-old school is located on a 60-acre campus in Devanahalli, close to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
The school offers weekly or full-time boarding in the campus boarding houses and an option for day scholars residing in or around the city.
Founded in 1572 under a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I, Harrow School follows a House system, designed to ensure individual understanding and care of the students, an official statement said.
The school, on Monday, brought together parents of children in the first cohort at a private event, attended by Adam Hart, Harrow School Governor, Director–Harrow International Schools Ltd, and an Old Harrovian himself; and Andrew Leale, Founding Headmaster of Harrow Bengaluru.
Hart said that as a former student of the school, he could attest to the “life-long impact of a Harrow education”.
Harrow Bengaluru follows the Cambridge Lower Secondary curriculum for Grades 6 to 8 (ages 11 to 14), IGCSE courses for Grades 9 and 10 (ages 14 to 16), and A levels in Grades 11 and 12 (ages 16 to 18).
About 60 per cent of the faculty is international, of whom a third are Oxbridge graduates. Harrow Bengaluru offers subjects ranging from theatre to robotics and encourages collaborative learning that facilitates an inclusive environment of diverse cultures and perspectives, the statement said.
