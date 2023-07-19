Unable to bear domestic violence, techie ends life

Unable to bear domestic violence, Bengaluru techie ends life

The deceased, Divya, got married to Aravind in 2014 and the couple has two children. They live in Jogupalya with Aravind’s parents.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 03:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 04:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year-old software engineer ended her life as she was subjected to domestic violence by her husband and in-laws.

Read | NHAI sets up panel for safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

On Monday, Divya locked herself in her room and refused to respond, prompting Aravind to call his parents. They discovered Divya hanging from the ceiling fan.

Divya’s parents have filed a case against Aravind and his parents accusing them of subjecting their daughter to harassment and domestic violence. They told the police that Divya was tolerating the torture by her husband and in-laws for a long time.

A complaint has been registered in the Halasuru police station. Police are interrogating Aravind and his parents.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

