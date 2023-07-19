Unable to bear domestic violence, Bengaluru techie ends life

A 30-year-old software engineer ended her life as she was subjected to domestic violence by her husband and in-laws.

The deceased, Divya, got married to Aravind in 2014 and the couple has two children. They live in Jogupalya with Aravind’s parents.

On Monday, Divya locked herself in her room and refused to respond, prompting Aravind to call his parents. They discovered Divya hanging from the ceiling fan.

Divya’s parents have filed a case against Aravind and his parents accusing them of subjecting their daughter to harassment and domestic violence. They told the police that Divya was tolerating the torture by her husband and in-laws for a long time.

A complaint has been registered in the Halasuru police station. Police are interrogating Aravind and his parents.