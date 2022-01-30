Unwell teachers a challenge for private schools to resume offline classes

Private unaided schools in the city may have to wait a week longer to resume physical classes since their teachers have developed fever, tested Covid positive, and are in home isolation.

Manila Carvalho, principal of Delhi Public School-East, said some of their teachers are unwell and are not able to handle offline classes. “We will wait it out for a week,” she said.

Teachers aside, even students are reporting sick. “In some households, parents are unwell and in some cases, the students themselves are sick. So, even if we start offline classes, the attendance will remain low,” said the principal of another CBSE-affiliated private school.

“Though we have been conducting classes for grade 10 and above, the attendance has been low due to health issues,” said another principal of a private unaided school.

As private school managements’ associations hailed the government’s decision to reopen schools, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka directed its member schools to follow Covid-19 protocol on campus.

The Recognized Unaided Private Schools Association, Karnataka, also welcomed the decision and thanked the Chief Minister.

“We are elated to receive permission to reopen our schools in Bengaluru. In the last couple of weeks, we have successfully organised vaccination camps for students above 15 years in all our branches. We are equipped to welcome back our students by following the Covid guidelines and strictly implementing the standard operating procedure issued by the government,” said Nagaveni T, principal, Orchids-The International School, Mysuru Road branch.

