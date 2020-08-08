UP worker killed in boiler explosion

A 39-year-old worker at a steel manufacturing unit in the Dobbspet industrial area died in an alleged boiler explosion on Thursday. Tension gripped the factory complex as the explosion triggered a fire which the fire and emergency officials doused later.

The victim Omkar Yadav from Uttar Pradesh had been working at the factory for the past four years and was residing in north Bengaluru.

A senior police official said the factory makes raw materials for iron tools.

At 10.30 pm, as Yadav and his colleague Vasant Kumar were working near the boiler, it exploded. Yadav and Kumar suffered severe injuries and were rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared Yadav brought dead. Kumar is receiving treatment.

Since the factory had no safety measures in place, the Dobbspet police have launched a case of negligence against Vinod, who owns the Rama High Power Tech company, and manager Sanjay Kumar. Further investigations are on.