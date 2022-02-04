Upalokayukta sets 45-day deadline for long-delayed underpasses

Upalokayukta sets 45-day deadline for underpasses

Residents who met Justice Patil complained that the railways and the BBMP had ignored their pleas for the past 10 years and dragged the work

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 04 2022, 01:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 05:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Upalokayukta Justice B S Patil visited the Kodigehalli-Virupakshapura railway underpass and the Sahakaranagar underpass near Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra and set a deadline of 45 days for the completion of both the projects. 

Residents who met Justice Patil complained that the railways and the BBMP had ignored their pleas for the past 10 years and dragged the work, forcing them to travel an additional four to five km. 

BJP leader K N Chakrapani complained that the underpasses are filled with water during the monsoon, and officials in the BBMP and the railways have failed to come up with a solution. 

Justice Patil pulled up the officials over the delay and set a 45-day deadline for completing the works. He warned of action against officials in case of further delays. 

Upalokayukta report
Underpass
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

