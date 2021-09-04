Utilise funds allotted to wards for civic works, BBMP chief tells officials

Reviewing performances of ward committees, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday instructed civic officials to properly utilise funds to implement civic works at the ward level.

Pointing out that every ward in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been allotted Rs 60 lakh for developmental works, Gupta said: “Officials must discuss all civic works during ward committee meetings scheduled to be held on the first and third Saturdays of the month.”

Holding an online meeting with nodal officers of all 198 wards, Gupta said: “Out of Rs 60 lakh, we have reserved Rs 20 lakh to repair footpaths, Rs 20 lakh to fill potholes and another Rs 20 lakh to repair tube wells.

"Officials must get approval in the ward committee meetings and spend the money on these works,” he said.