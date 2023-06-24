Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of abuse and horror in Bengaluru

Tales of horror, terror, and distress unfolded at a public hearing of domestic violence survivors, on Saturday.

The public hearing held by Aweksha, a charitable trust for women, showcased the heart-wrenching narratives of 12 victims and survivors of domestic violence.

During the gathering, women bravely shared their accounts of marital violence and recounted their struggles with an unyielding and apathetic system.

Listening to their testimonies were Raghavendra Shettigar, Deputy Secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Sangeeta Rege, Director-CEHAT from Mumbai, transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, and Geeta Rameseshan, advocate and activist.

The first story presented was that of a victim of child marriage who also endured abuse from her parents during her childhood.

Also Read | Relatives beat woman to death in Ghaziabad, 8 held

She recounted, “As a little girl, I was restricted from exploring the outside world. I was later married to a man whose age was twice as that of mine and was already involved with another woman. He used to chat with her even as I sat around watching him,” she said. She revealed that she sought help after discovering that her mother and husband conspired to have her killed.

Another case brought forward involved a woman whose chest and hands were burned after being assaulted by her husband, who used a kerosene lamp as a weapon.

Exhausted from enduring repeated abuse, she summoned the courage to work and managed to raise funds to send her son to school.

Another survivor shared her harrowing story, emphasising that her job was her saving grace. "It allowed me to secretly save money, which proved invaluable when I finally decided to leave my abusive husband and forge my own path," she said.

Among the other accounts shared were those of at least five women who fell victim to the perils of a patriarchal society. Some were coerced by their fathers-in-law to quit their jobs, while others faced threats of severe consequences if they gave birth to a girl.

Most of the survivors expressed their gratitude for reaching out for help instead of suffering in silence, which ultimately kept them alive.

Dona Fernandes, a member of Aweksha, stressed the significance of hosting such public hearings. "These initiatives provide a platform for many unheard voices, making them feel that they belong somewhere and that someone cares for them. Timely assistance and intervention give them the confidence to rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society," she said.

She is actively working towards organising another public hearing with the presence of the police to draw attention to the escalating cases of domestic violence.