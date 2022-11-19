Voter data theft: Resident groups ask Bengalureans to check revised electoral roll

The theft of electoral data in Bengaluru has raised suspicions over the credibility of the BBMP’s recent revision of the electoral roll.

The recent draft voters’ list published by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) revealed that a whopping 6.6 lakh names were removed from the electoral roll.

According to the data, the highest number of deletions were reported in the Bengaluru South constituency followed by KR Puram, Yeshwantpur, and Dasarahalli.

Resident groups have now urged the citizens to check out their names in the draft voters’ list published by the BBMP and apply for additions in case their names have been removed.

The public can raise objections, additions, and modifications, if any, before December 9.

The public can download the Voter Helpline App (VHA), or log on to www.nvsp.in, www.voterportal.eci.gov.in, or call the 1950 helpline to verify their names and apply for addition.