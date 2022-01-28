Weekend getaways around Bengaluru set for makeover

Breathing fresh life into the travel and tourism industry that was severely hit during the pandemic, the tourism department is experimenting with several new initiatives. With urbanites choosing short distance destinations citing Covid restrictions, the department is now promoting ‘Weekend Tourism’ targeting youngsters and working professionals.

Tailor-made for a day-long getaway for Bengalureans, several tourist hotspots around Bengaluru have been identified by the department. This apart, the department is also in talks with private museums in and around Bengaluru besides identifying hillocks for refreshing, adventure-filled eco-trails. Historic and scenic locations around Savandurga, Vidurashwatha and Ramanagara will be spruced up with infrastructure to beckon weekend travellers.

Officials pointed out that the concept of ‘weekend tourism’ was introduced during last year’s budget. However, due to Covid restrictions, it was put on the backburner. “But with the unlock phase after the second wave, almost all scenic spots around Bengaluru were filled with tourists. If all these places are provided with the better infrastructure, it is possible to attract more tourists,” explained Sindhu Rupesh, director, Tourism Department.

As open places in the lap of nature have scored over closed places, the department is planning to introduce the ‘Durga Trail’, a circuit of hillocks for trekking and nature walk tourism. “We are planning to develop major ‘durgas’ (forts) around the city including Savandurga, Makalidurga and Hutridurga. “These are all forests, we cannot do much when it comes to infrastructure. But we plan to build toilets, drinking water facilities and provide safety railings. In Hutridurga (near Kunigal), the department has spent a lot of money,” Rupesh explained.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has already prepared an action plan to take travellers on sericulture tours around Ramanagara.

The tourism department is also planning to develop the popular Manchanabele reservoir as a water sport and eco-tourism hub. On the Northern side of Bengaluru, the department has set its eyes on Vidurashwatha in Chikkaballapur. “Not many are aware that Vidurashwatha is known as the Jallianwala Bagh of the south. This story needs to be told to more people. There is also a museum there which can impart a lot of information.”

