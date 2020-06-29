Whitefield ASI tests Covid-19 positive posthumously

The swab test of a 57-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) who died two days ago has come out as positive on Sunday morning.

The ASI, attached to the Whitefield police station, was the fourth city policeman to succumb to the deadly infection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) M N Anucheth confirmed the ASI’s death two days ago. “He had collapsed in the bathroom on Saturday night. His family members rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said. The doctors took swab samples from his body and tested it, he added.

The ASI is survived by his wife and a daughter. Police staff above the age of 55 are working from home since June 10. Since Saturday, those aged above 45 with comorbidity conditions have been asked to Work from Home (WFH). “We are ensuring the safety of the personnel at risk and susceptible (to Covid-19),” Anucheth said.

15 cops test positive

On Sunday, 15 policemen, including the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), north traffic division and some women constables, tested positive.

The ACP's office and the Yelahanka traffic police station have been sealed down and all the staff have been quarantined.

Among the other policemen who tested positive are ahead constable deployed as a gunman to a woman BBMP corporator, a head constable of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) living in the police quarters at Magadi Road, an ASI with the VV Puram police station and a woman officer with the Bellandur police station.

A constable with the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police station who was on leave tested positive in Vijayapura district.

Besides, two constables from the KG Halli traffic police station, a head constable from DJ Halli, an ASI from the Yelahanka traffic police station, a woman officer with the Shivajinagar police station, a woman head constable attached with the DCP (West) office located at the premises of the Upparpet police station have tested positive.

The offices of the DCP, ACP (north-east) and all police stations have been sealed down for three days.