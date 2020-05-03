With no cases in 154 wards, Karnataka contests red zone tag for Bengaluru

The Union government’s decision to classify the entire Bengaluru Urban district as a red zone is being contested by the Karnataka government, which is itching to restart economic activities in the city to fill-up its empty coffers.

The move to include Bengaluru Rural in the red zone list, which also has Mysuru, has not gone down well with the state either, considering that the district has no Covid-19 cases. Being designated as a red zone means that lockdown restrictions will continue to be in force in the districts.

The state government has decided to tell the Centre to not consider Bengaluru as one entire district for Covid-19 containment purposes, so that economic activities can resume in places where there are no cases.

“Entire Bengaluru has been made as one unit. This is a city of one crore people. Even if there’s one positive case, the entire district will become red. So, we suggest that Bengaluru be divided into four zones. The green zones can be freed up whereas red zones can have restrictions. We have decided to write to the Centre on this,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters.

“People are suffering much inconvenience, because of which we have suggested dividing Bengaluru,” Ashoka added.

The issue of not considering Bengaluru Urban district as one unit was discussed at a meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired Saturday morning to discuss Lockdown 3.0.

Allowing Bengaluru to reboot is crucial as the capital city generates the lion’s share of the state’s revenues.

According to BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there are no Covid-19 cases in 154 out of 198 municipal wards in the city. “So, we will have to consider such wards as green zones. There are containment zones in 25 wards where no relaxation will be given. We have proposed that relaxation should apply in places outside the containment zones. We will seek the Centre’s approval for this,” he said.