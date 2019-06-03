Two die in bike accidents

Two people died and three were injured in two separate accidents.

In the early hours of Sunday, two bikes collided at Sarakki circle near Kumaraswamy Layout killing a 24-year-old electrician and injuring three, including a woman.

The deceased Sikandar Pasha, from Harohalli, was riding pillion Saturday night as his friend Nazrulla rode the KTM bike towards Lalbagh from Harohalli to meet his sister. Nazrulla lost control of the bike near the Sarakki Circle and collided with Feroz’s Royal Enfield. Feroz was riding from Banashankari with his wife. Sikandar died on the spot.

Elsewhere, a 14-year-old boy riding pillion died after a KSRTC bus ran him over near Yeshwanthpur. Police arrested the bus driver.

The deceased Vinay Kumar was an eighth class student of a private school in Madhugiri. Police said Kumar was spending his summer vacations at his aunt’s house in Manjunatha Nagar. On Saturday evening, house owner Raghu took him for a bike ride towards the RMC Yard.

A speeding car hit Raghu’s bike and he fell to the left, while Kumar fell to the right. The KSRTC bus, coming at a high speed, ran Kumar over and killed him on the spot.