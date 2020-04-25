Two years on, giraffe Gowri finds a companion in Yadunandan

Yadunandan: 2 years on, giraffe Gowri finds a companion

Niranjan Kaggere 
  • Apr 25 2020, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 04:36 ist
Four-year-old giraffe Gowri at the Bannerghatta Biological Park was united with Yadunandan, a one-and-half-year-old giraffe from Mysuru zoo on Friday. Special arrangement

Putting an end to the 'celibate' life of Gowri — a four-year-old giraffe — Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) officials on Friday found a successful match for her in 'Yadunandan', a one-and-half-year old giraffe from the Mysuru zoo.

After trying for over two years, officials finally brought a companion for Gowri, which had also been brought from the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysuru.

As part of the animal exchange programme, the Central Zoo Authority approved the exchange proposal, and Yadunandan was shifted to Bannerghatta.

Upon the release of Yadunandan in the enclosure, Gowri walked towards her companion, and soon both of them began to sniff each other.

"They are responding well and seems to be compatible," an officer at BBP told DH.

giraffe
wildlife
Zoo
Bengaluru
Karnataka

