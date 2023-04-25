Women fight over saree in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Video of women fighting over a saree in Bengaluru goes viral

The video shared by R Vaidya shows how the rest of the customers didn't bother to intervene or to stop them

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 20:05 ist
Credit: Twitter/@rvaidya2000

The excitement around sale took a drastic turn in Bengaluru as a video of two women breaking into a physical fight over a saree went viral. At a yearly sale in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram Mysore silks two women can be seen arguing over a saree and later escalating into a physical fight as the women started slapping each other. 

The video shared by R Vaidya shows how the rest of the customers didn't bother to intervene or to stop them and carried on with their shopping. The video shows a lot of women holding multiple sarees when the incident took place. 

It also shows cops trying to stop and pacify women. 

 

The video which is viral on Twitter has collected over 1 lakh views on Twitter.  A user commented that this video should be used as an advertisement for how good the sarees of that shop are. 

Another user observed the other customers who are least bothered by whatever is happening and is not even looking at them. 

Some were curious about the exact location and dates of sale. 
But we suppose the pertient question would be, who won the saree in the end!  Sadly, the video didn't show that. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
sale
saree
offbeat
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

 