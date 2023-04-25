Video of women fighting over a saree in Bengaluru goes viral

The excitement around sale took a drastic turn in Bengaluru as a video of two women breaking into a physical fight over a saree went viral. At a yearly sale in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram Mysore silks two women can be seen arguing over a saree and later escalating into a physical fight as the women started slapping each other.

The video shared by R Vaidya shows how the rest of the customers didn't bother to intervene or to stop them and carried on with their shopping. The video shows a lot of women holding multiple sarees when the incident took place.

It also shows cops trying to stop and pacify women.

Mysore silk saree yearly sale @Malleshwaram .. two customers fighting over for a saree.👆🤦‍♀️RT pic.twitter.com/4io5fiYay0 — RVAIDYA2000 🕉️ (@rvaidya2000) April 23, 2023

I like the ones who are shopping without even turning their heads to see what's happening ..... oblivious of the ruckus. 😂😂😂 — Thinking Hearts (@ThinkingHearts) April 23, 2023

Shows in what great demand their sarees are. This video can be shown as an advertisement. — Amrit (@AmritHallan) April 23, 2023

The video which is viral on Twitter has collected over 1 lakh views on Twitter. A user commented that this video should be used as an advertisement for how good the sarees of that shop are.

Another user observed the other customers who are least bothered by whatever is happening and is not even looking at them.

Some were curious about the exact location and dates of sale.

But we suppose the pertient question would be, who won the saree in the end! Sadly, the video didn't show that.