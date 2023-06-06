Waste pickers demand pending wages  

Waste pickers demand pending wages  

Representatives of the union of waste pickers said that the BBMP is due to pay an astonishing Rs 9,41,03,212 to dry waste collection centres (DWCCs) across 46 wards

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2023, 02:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 04:24 ist
A waste picker at work in Bengaluru. Credit: DH file photo/BH Shivakumar

In a petition signed by 1,000 city residents, Thyajya Shramika Sanghatane (TSS) has urged the BBMP to pay workers in dry waste collection centres their wages due for over a year.

Representatives of the union of waste pickers, who spoke at a press conference on Monday, argued that the BBMP is due to pay an astonishing Rs 9,41,03,212 to dry waste collection centres (DWCCs) across 46 wards, reflecting a sum total of 980 months’ pending payments. There are many more DWCCs that are due for payments, they said.

Supported by Hasiru Dala, Gilgal Charitable Trust, and Swachcha, the union also demanded that the Palike provide favourable work conditions for waste pickers, including better buildings with fire insurance. They have also asked the BBMP to regularise payments by putting a system in place.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

 