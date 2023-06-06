Waste pickers demand pending wages  

In a petition signed by 1,000 city residents, Thyajya Shramika Sanghatane (TSS) has urged the BBMP to pay workers in dry waste collection centres their wages due for over a year.

Representatives of the union of waste pickers, who spoke at a press conference on Monday, argued that the BBMP is due to pay an astonishing Rs 9,41,03,212 to dry waste collection centres (DWCCs) across 46 wards, reflecting a sum total of 980 months’ pending payments. There are many more DWCCs that are due for payments, they said.

Supported by Hasiru Dala, Gilgal Charitable Trust, and Swachcha, the union also demanded that the Palike provide favourable work conditions for waste pickers, including better buildings with fire insurance. They have also asked the BBMP to regularise payments by putting a system in place.