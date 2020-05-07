With lockdown relaxation, Bengaluru sees biggest single-day spike in violence cases

With the relaxation of the lockdown and opening of liquor shops, the number of assaults, attempt to murder and murder cases has seen a spike.

Following the low crime rate for the 43 days of total lockdown, the city witnessed 32 assaults, 11 murder attempts and three murder cases in a single day.

While there were barely three to five complaints in all the 108 police stations put together, the violence cases alone were 46 on Monday. This is apart from thefts and missing complaints.

DH has reviewed all the FIRs related to violence and it was apparent that most of those incidents involved people under the influence of alcohol or when people demanded money to buy liquor.

Sikanta (22), a driver, was stabbed by a friend when he was out to buy vegetables and groceries at 3 pm on Monday and was passing by Muthyala Nagar. The friend had stopped Sikanta and asked him for money to buy liquor. The Jalahalli police have booked an attempt to murder case and are investigating.

Turf wars broke out between rowdies under the influence of alcohol. Sharavan (20), a plumber, had been to Vinayaka Nagar to meet his friends when a gang of rowdies stabbed him in the stomach for entering their area. They were under the influence of alcohol. The Hanumanthanagar police have booked a case.

A five-member gang attacked BBMP corporator Deepa Nagesh and her realtor husband Nagesh G P when the couple went to Rajajinagar to distribute vegetables and groceries to the poor. The gang threw the vegetables on the road and threatened them not to enter the area. The Magadi Road police have taken up a case.

A senior police official said the spike in crimes is natural after a 43-day lockdown, assuring that the situation would be brought under control soon. “People’s movement was blocked all these days and the liquor shops were shut. So, there were hardly any crimes. But

now, violence will return,” he said.