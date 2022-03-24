Woman's decomposed body found in Whitefield apartment 

A 36-year-old woman’s highly decomposed body was found in her apartment near Whitefield on Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Shruthi, employed as a chief editor with an international media company. Shruthi, a native of Kasaragod, was staying with her husband Anish Koyadan Koroth in an apartment on Nallurahalli Main Road in Siddapur near Whitefield.

Shruthi left a death note dated March 20, in which she said “she was traumatised by her marital life and asked her husband not to behave the way he does if he marries another woman”. However, she didn’t blame anyone for her death.

The Whitefield police have taken up a case of IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and IPC Section 498 A (crutelty by husband or relative).

Koroth is at large and the police are making efforts to trace him.

A senior officer said Shruthi is suspected to have hanged herself on Sunday. The incident came to light when her family members visited her apartment as they couldn’t reach her on the phone and found the door was locked from the inside. With the help of police, they broke open the door and found her body hanging.

Shruthi’s brother Nishanth Narayanan, in his complaint to the police, said that Koroth was harassing his sister suspecting that she was sending money to her parents. He used to come home drunk and beat her often. He had even installed a hidden camera in the house and listened to her conversations. On January 15, he fought with her and tried to smother her using a pillow. On hearing her cries, the security guards came in and rescued her, the complaint said.

