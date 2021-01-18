Worker dies after trolley falls on his head at building site

A 36-year-old construction worker succumbed to death hours after sustaining a head injury at work in southern Bengaluru.

Around 11 am on Saturday, a trolley fell on Beerappa's house after its C-clamp got detached while coming down from the sixth floor of an under-construction building on RV Road.

Beerappa, a native of Yadgir, had loaded cement mixture into the trolley and dumped it on the sixth floor. While he was coming down, the C-clamp got detached and the trolley fell on Beerappa's head, grievously wounding him.

Beerappa's co-workers rushed him to the KIMS hospital where doctors operated upon him. However, he didn't respond to the treatment and died around 7.30 pm.

The jurisdictional Kalasipalya police said the building was being constructed for commercial purpose. They have booked the builder, contractor and supervisor for causing death by negligence, saying no safety measures were put in place for construction workers.

Beerappa lived in Veerabhadranagar, Girinagar, with his wife and children. His body was handed over to the family after the post mortem.