Worker electrocuted while digging sanitary pit

A construction worker was electrocuted while digging a sanitary pit outside a house in Bellandur, Southeast Bengaluru, on Sunday, police said.

Kaikondrahalli resident Aburam, 22, was hired by the house owner, Chand Pasha, for digging the sanitary pit. When Aburam turned up for work, Pasha neither informed nor warned him about the underground cables that provide electricity to his house. As Aburam started digging the pit, he came in contact with a live wire, which electrocuted him.

As Aburam collapsed, his colleague Prasanna raised an alarm. Passersby rushed Aburam to a hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Bellandur police booked Pasha for causing death by negligence following a complaint filed by Prasanna.