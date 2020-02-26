Worker electrocuted while digging sanitary pit

Worker electrocuted while digging sanitary pit

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 26 2020, 00:54am ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 01:34am ist
Representative image: iStock image

A construction worker was electrocuted while digging a sanitary pit outside a house in Bellandur, Southeast Bengaluru, on Sunday, police said. 

Kaikondrahalli resident Aburam, 22, was hired by the house owner, Chand Pasha, for digging the sanitary pit. When Aburam turned up for work, Pasha neither informed nor warned him about the underground cables that provide electricity to his house. As Aburam started digging the pit, he came in contact with a live wire, which electrocuted him. 

As Aburam collapsed, his colleague Prasanna raised an alarm. Passersby rushed Aburam to a hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Bellandur police booked Pasha for causing death by negligence following a complaint filed by Prasanna. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bellandur
electrocution
Comments (+)
 