Young minds develop digital solutions for road safety

Students of National Public School, Indiranagar, have bagged the first prize for their mobile app ‘Drive Safe’ at a road safety Hackathon organised by the Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) at RV Engineering College.

The app, conceptualised by students Siddhant Attavar and Shreyas Viswanath, monitors rash driving.

Children from various schools in the city presented innovative digital solutions for the road safety mission at the second edition of the hackathon.

St Joseph’s Boys’ High School won the second place for ‘Lifeline’, a mobile app designed by Nobel Jaison and Jaanavi H, to avoid road accidents.

The team from Delhi Public School (East) comprising Dennis Philip and Tarun Narasimhan won the third prize for their work on prevention of drowsy and drunk driving.

Basic online test was conducted for the registered 600 teams. After the three-phase screening process, top 50 teams were shortlisted for the onsite hackathon. Of this, top 10 teams were shortlisted for the final round.

The TKM will further develop these implementable solutions for road safety.