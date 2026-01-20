<p>In a recent webinar organised by Meril in association with Deccan Herald under their ongoing campaign—Treatment Zaroori Hai—leading medical experts highlighted common emerging trends, and practical realities surrounding robotic and minimally invasive surgical techniques in everyday cardiac surgical practice. The webinar, held live on January 15, 2026, brought together senior cardiac surgeons from Bengaluru to discuss how technological advancements are reshaping heart care while reinforcing the importance of clinical judgment, patient selection, and long-term outcomes.</p><p>As cardiac diseases continue to rise in India, driven by lifestyle changes, ageing populations, and delayed diagnosis, patients today are increasingly presented with multiple treatment options. While conventional open-heart surgery has long been the gold standard, newer approaches such as minimally invasive and robotic-assisted cardiac surgery have expanded the surgical toolkit available to clinicians. The webinar aimed to demystify these options for patients and caregivers, helping them understand not just the benefits but also the limitations of advanced surgical technologies. </p>.<p>Sanjeev Bhatt, senior VP - Strategy at Meril, stated, “An enduring commitment to advancing healthcare solutions is the need of the hour so that more patients can live longer, healthier lives. Responding to unmet clinical needs while simultaneously acting as an agent of change is crucial. A strong focus on R&D and the manufacture of scientifically researched medical devices is key to driving progress in healthcare today. Providing next-generation, patient-centric treatment options that deliver value to healthcare stakeholders is what the medical fraternity is striving for.”</p>.<p>The session was hosted by Sneha Ramesh and streamed live on the Deccan Herald website, Deccan Herald’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and other social media platforms, enabling wide participation from across the country. The panel featured <strong>Dr Sudarshan</strong>, a vascular surgeon with over 17 years of experience in minimally invasive and robotic cardiothoracic surgery; <strong>Dr Adil Sadiq</strong>, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Sakra World Hospital; <strong>Dr Thiruthani Kumaran</strong>, an experienced adult cardiac surgeon specialising in robotic and minimally invasive cardiac surgery at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences; and <strong>Dr Arul Furtado</strong>, Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Aster Hospitals.</p><p>One of the central themes of the discussion was the shift in cardiac surgery from a procedure-driven mindset to a patient-centric approach. Surgeons today are no longer asking only whether a surgery can be performed safely, but rather which surgical approach will offer the best long-term outcome with the least disruption to the patient’s life. According to the panel, this change reflects greater maturity in both technology adoption and clinical decision-making.</p>.<p>Robotic-assisted and minimally invasive techniques, the doctors explained, were developed to address specific clinical gaps. Many patients who were otherwise fit for surgery delayed or avoided treatment due to fear of pain, prolonged hospitalisation, or extended recovery periods. By reducing surgical trauma and improving precision, these techniques aim to make surgery more acceptable without compromising safety or effectiveness.</p><p>However, the panel was unanimous in stressing that smaller incisions alone do not define success. Dr Sudarshan noted that while patients often experience less post-operative pain, earlier mobility, and faster return to daily activities, these benefits are meaningful only when the procedure is appropriately selected. For surgeons, minimally invasive and robotic procedures require meticulous planning, detailed imaging, and disciplined execution. The margin for error is smaller, and preparation becomes as critical as surgical skill.</p><p>Another key issue discussed was late presentation of heart valve disease in India. Symptoms such as breathlessness, fatigue, or reduced stamina are frequently dismissed as age-related or lifestyle-related problems. As a result, patients often seek medical attention only when symptoms become severe, limiting treatment options and increasing surgical risk. The doctors emphasised that early diagnosis not only preserves heart function but also broadens the range of available treatment options, including minimally invasive approaches.</p><p>Despite rapid technological advancement, conventional open-heart surgery continues to play a vital role. The panel highlighted that complex cardiac conditions—such as multi-valve disease, redo surgeries, or cases with extensive calcification—often require the access, flexibility, and control that open surgery provides. Technology, they reiterated, is an enabler, not a replacement for sound surgical judgment.</p><p>Patient selection emerged as a recurring theme throughout the discussion. Choosing the right candidate for a particular surgical approach involves evaluating not just anatomy and disease severity, but also physical resilience, co-morbidities, and social factors such as post-operative support at home. A technically successful surgery, the doctors cautioned, is incomplete if the patient struggles during recovery.</p><p>The panel also addressed concerns around cost, particularly in the Indian context. While robotic surgery may involve higher upfront costs, faster recovery and earlier return to work can reduce indirect expenses for certain patients. That said, affordability and access remain critical considerations, and advanced technologies should never be positioned as the only or inherently superior option.</p><p>Hospital infrastructure and team expertise were identified as equally important as surgeon skill. Advanced cardiac surgery depends on a coordinated ecosystem that includes high-quality imaging, specialised anaesthesia, perfusion support, intensive care, and trained nursing staff. Even the most skilled surgeon, the panel noted, cannot deliver consistent outcomes without a system designed to support precision and safety.</p>.<p>The discussion also touched upon the integration of enhanced recovery pathways in cardiac care. Standardised protocols for pain management, nutrition, early mobilisation, and rehabilitation have helped reduce variability in outcomes and empowered patients to play an active role in their recovery. Minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, which reduce physiological stress, often integrate particularly well with these structured recovery programmes.</p><p>As the webinar concluded, the experts reiterated a balanced and pragmatic message. The future of cardiac surgery does not lie in choosing between open, minimally invasive, or robotic techniques, but in mastering all three and applying them thoughtfully. True progress, they agreed, comes not from technological dominance but from patient-focused decision-making grounded in experience, evidence, and ethical practice.</p><p>Through initiatives such as <em>Treatment Zaroori Hai</em>, Meril and Deccan Herald continue to foster informed dialogue around complex healthcare topics, bridging the gap between medical expertise and public understanding. For patients navigating difficult decisions about heart surgery, the webinar underscored an essential truth: the right treatment, chosen at the right time, remains the cornerstone of successful care.</p><p><strong>Disclaimer: </strong>The views/suggestions/opinions expressed in the article are the sole responsibility of the brand concerned. This should not be considered a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your treating physician for more details.</p>