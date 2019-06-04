Kohli leaves 'Rabada delivery' alone

Journalists usually look to spice up their copies with some controversial issues – designed or otherwise. Kagiso Rabada’s statement that Virat Kohli is an “immature” person was the perfect recipe to cook up some spicy stuff. Only thing, Kohli didn’t add any fuel to the fire.

When asked about Rabada’s “disparaging” remarks – as one South African journalist put it – Kohli asked “what did he say?” The journalist hesitantly told him, “He said you were an immature person, but in the context of an IPL match.”

Instead of essaying a rasping cover drive, as is his wont, Kohli instead left the ball alone with – ironically enough – a mature answer. “Well, I played against him many times and if anything needs to be discussed, we can discuss it man-to-man. I'm not using a press conference to answer anything.” Now that’s called a perfect riposte.

Kohli didn’t stop at that and he went on to shower the paceman with praise. “He has the kind of passion and he has a kind of skill-set that he can, on his day, go through any batting order, so we've played well against him in the past and that is only because we have been respectful of his skills. But at the same time, we have been assured and sure of what we want to do as batsmen.”

“Chennai Dosa” in Southampton

If you are a South Indian, there is no way you can stay away from your idli-wadas and dosa-uthappams for too long no matter which part of the world you are in.

It was thus no surprise to see the Chennai group in the Indian team – Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, trainer Shanker Basu and team manager Sunil Subramaniam – picking Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant chain in England, for their Monday’s dinner.

While Subramaniam came first, the remaining three arrived later and enjoyed South Indian delicacies after obliging other Indian customers with selfies. In fact Shankar has paid multiple visits to the restaurant already and even posted a picture of him savouring Dosa on his Instagram account. And as for the taste, yours truly can vouch that it was as close to one as you would get in Southern India!

DH News Service