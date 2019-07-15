‘NZ, England should have shared title’

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara found it a “bit unfair” that New Zealand had to lose out to England on the basis of boundary count in a thrilling World Cup final at the Lord’s.

The two teams were tied after the Super Over. Against England’s 22 fours and two sixes, New Zealand had 16 boundaries. “I felt there were no losers in the final. Both teams should have shared the trophy. But then it is up to ICC to decide, to come up with ideas,” Pujara said on the sidelines of IOCL Sports Conclave on Monday.

“It has never ever happened in a World Cup final before, so I am not sure about the rules. It can be a bit unfair for New Zealand because they played so well but ultimately it was a great game of cricket and I’m sure this game will be remembered for the time to come.”

India’s semifinal exit has once again stirred the debate around the No 4 position. Pujara admitted he would have liked to be the part of India World Cup squad but said: “It is something in the past. I am looking forward to the future opportunities and hope to be part of West Indies and Test championship, the focus will be on that. Unfortunately, we lost in the semifinals but we will learn from it.”

He, however, reiterated his confidence of performing well in the shorter formats. “I have been performing well in Tests and so I think I have the capacity to play in the shorter format of the game. I am improving my skills in ODIs and T20Is and in domestic matches I have got the results also. So I want to play all the formats.” India will be touring West Indies for two Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs, beginning August 3. Pujara is geared up for it. “In terms of preparation, I am already practising at home, what I have to do to be successful in the West Indies, also in terms of fitness. I will be playing some of the league games in India and we have a week’s time before travelling to West Indies,” he said.

The 31-year-old said he would be engaging with Yorkshire only once the West Indies tour is over. “Because the time duration they want is three months which is not possible now. If something comes up after the West Indies series, I might take it up.”

Skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the limited-overs series against West Indies and Pujara it would be a good opportunity for the youngsters to prove themselves.

Pujara was also excited about World Test Championship scheduled between July 2019 and April 2021. “Test championship will bring back the importance of Test cricket.”