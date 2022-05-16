DC, PBKS to battle it out for playoff spot | IPL 2022: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Team Analysis

A virtual quarterfinal is in the offing when Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in the 64th match of this season’s IPL at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The possibility of winning for either team depends on the toss as the team batting second has won 11 of 18 matches played at the venue. Delhi Capitals haven’t fared well at DY Patil having lost 2 games and winning 1. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Delhi Capitals

Strengths: The road for Delhi Capitals (DC) has been full of troughs and crests this season. Now, they stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs, provided they win their remaining two matches.

They’re coming on the back of a comprehensive win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where DC, displayed an all-around performance. If it was Mitchell Marsh and David Warner in the second innings, bamboozling the RR bowlers, through their stroke play, it was Shardul Thakur, who bowled an economical spell, and Chetan Sakariya and Anrich Nortje, who went around doing their task with nonchalance.

The team boasted of confidence, higher tactical acumen, and good bowling changes at crucial moments, to restrict the Royals in the last encounter.

DC would do well to take confidence after beating the mighty Punjab Kings (PBKS) once. Besides, they would play to Liam Livingstone's weakness against slow left-arm spin with Axar Patel.

Weaknesses: The uncertainty around whether Prithvi Shaw will be back in the squad has made DC’s opening line-up look weak. They’ve tried two opening pairs and both haven’t looked great. Kuldeep Yadav fizzling at the business end is a slight worry for Rishabh Pant and the management.

Team analysis of Punjab Kings

Strengths: Some of the adjectives that one could associate with PBKS this season are – destructive, tormentors, and resourceful. They may have lost their touch in the mid-season, but they have re-grouped and are looking much clearer in their approach.

A display of brute force against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match was just a speck of what is the franchise all about this season -- led by a selfless captain who demoted himself to let Jonny Bairstow unleash his sensational power-hitting.

Liam Livingstone’s capability and the power behind his sixes have often made sure PBKS don't run out of gas during the middle overs.

PBKS' bowling has been all about executing their plans to the minutest of details. Arshdeep Singh, knocking batters with his clever mind, or Kagiso Rabada dislodging stumps, with his sheer might.

Weaknesses: The only chink in the armour for them going into this match is their capability to self-destruct at crucial moments. The batting has been great, but it also tends to flatten out as the innings progress.

Impact player for Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Marsh: Not many strike the ball the way he does it or bowls such tight overs, his coming into the form provides DC with the luxury of a player who can bat at the top and bowl, a rare combination for Delhi Capitals.

Impact player for Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow: A batter who can dispatch bowlers without breaking a sweat, a sweet-timer of the ball, he is the kind of a batter, that PBKS was missing this season at the top.

Head-to-head: 29

PBKS:15

DC: 14