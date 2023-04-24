Delhi Capitals opt to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, here on Monday.

Delhi Capitals dropped their out of form opener Prithvi Shaw in favour Sarfaraz Khan, while Ripal Patel also was included in place of Lalit Yadav.

Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishant Sharma.