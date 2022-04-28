Delhi, Kolkata aim for return to winning ways to keep play-off hopes alive | IPL 2022 DC vs KKR: Team Analysis

Match 41 match of this season's IPL will see 7th-placed Delhi Capitals 8th-placed Kolkata Knight Riders square off with both sides looking to overturn their poor form. While DC have lost 3 of their last 5 matches, KKR have lost 4. Here is the team analysis

Team analysis of Delhi Capitals

Strengths: The team might have issues with their batting in the middle order, but their openers are impactful, relentless, effortless, and courageous. They have put DC on top with their batting time and again. The only other batter who comes close to them in the team is Rishabh Pant. The bowling unit comprising Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel have impressed with their performances in every match. Khaleel Ahmed stands out for his renewed hunger to excel at the top. They've consistently bowled well in spells or phases, where they've averaged 28.5 runs per wicket and going for 8.6 runs per over. The last time Kuldeep Yadav played against KKR, he was the difference between the two teams, picking up 4 wickets and a sensational catch.

Weaknesses: Rishabh Pant, for all his hard-hitting batting and constant chirping from behind the stumps, has failed to live up to the expectation of being a good captain. He has been poor with his bowling changes, as seen in their last match. When Shardul had bowled a maiden over, he brought him back in the slog overs and sent Rovam Powell below Shardul and Axar Patel in the match against Rajasthan Royals. DC need to make some changes to revitalise their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Lungi Ngidi should start ahead of Mustafizur Rahman, who has been inconsistent and leaking runs. Meanwhile, either Mandeep Singh or Yash Dhull should come in for Sarafaz Khan.

Team analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders

Strengths: With Tim Southee returning to the team, their bowling — which was weak earlier — seems to have now become their strength. Sunil Narine has performed exceptionally well for KKR this season. Andre Russell is another bowler who seems to have found his mojo back. He picked 4 wickets in the last over in their previous match. There;s not much to talk about their batting apart from Shreyas Iyer, who has led KKR from the front while batting.

Weaknesses: The batting line-up hasn’t fired at all and the struggle to find suitable openers has led to frequent changes in the batting order for the players. This constant change in the batting order adds to the chaos. Umesh Yadav, who was bowling well in the initial few weeks, has lost his rhythm and become a weak link in their bowling department.

Impact player for Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw: Playing his fifth season for the franchise, he looks confident and has worked on his weaknesses. This allows him to attack the bowlers even if the conditions are tricky. he is also one of the major reasons why DC have consistently scored above par score in the powerplay.

Impact player for Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer: He might officially be batting at the number 3 position, but with openers failing, he often comes out to bat in the 2nd or 3rd overs of the innings. From here, he steadies the innings and accelerates the pace when needed, making him a perfect captain who is leading from the front through his performance.

Head-to-head: 31

KKR: 16

DC: 14

NR: 1

