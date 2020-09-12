Pollard, other CPL bound players check in for IPL teams

IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard, other CPL bound players check in for respective franchises

Not only Pollard, all the other players Caribbean and a few from other countries have also touched base with their teams after completing Caribbean Premier League engagements. Credit: AFP Photo

After leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the Caribbean Premier League, star West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined the Mumbai Indians camp here on Saturday.

Not only Pollard, all the other players the Caribbean and a few from other countries have also touched base with their teams after completing Caribbean Premier League engagements. The IPL shifted to the UAE, will be held from September 19 to November 10, at three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

"From the Caribbean Isles to Abu Dhabi The Pollard family and Rutherford have arrived OneFamily Mumbai Indians MI Dream11IPL @KieronPollard55," Pollard's team Mumbai Indians said in a tweet.

Along with Pollard, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford has also joined the squad. Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, will take on Chennai Super Kings, in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league. Pollard led the Trinbago Knight Riders to the CPL title. 

