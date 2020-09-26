IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders beat SRH by 7 wickets

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

PTI
PTI, Abu Dhabi,
  • Sep 26 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 23:36 ist
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Credit: PTI.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 142 for four with Manish Pandey making a 38-ball 51 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In reply, KKR chased down the target of 143 with two overs to spare. Shubman Gill top-scored with an unbeaten 70 off 62 balls.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 142/4 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 51, David Warner 36; Pat Cummins 1/19).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 145/3 in 18 overs (Shubman Gill not out 70, Eoin Morgan not out 42).

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Cricket
IPL
IPL 2020

