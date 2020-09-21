IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad implode as Royal Challengers Bangalore begin with win

At several moments in the match it looked like Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowling would continue to be their Achilles Heel. They were wayward and with catches also being put down, they appeared on course to suffering a customary defeat. But Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini stepped up in brilliant fashion to orchestrate a Sunrisers Hyderabad implosion as RCB got off the blocks on a victorious note.

Chahal (3/18), the strike bowler for RCB, set up Sunrisers’ self-destruction with a double blow in the 16th over, grabbing the crucial wickets of the set Jonny Bairstow (61, 43b, 6x4, 2x6) and Vijay Shankar off successive balls. Saini (2/25), so impressive last season for the Challengers, then castled Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, both no mucks with the bat, with two sizzling full and fast ones in the 18th over to swing the match decisively in favour of RCB. Sunrisers eventually folded up for 153, losing by 10 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While Chahal and Saini shone with the ball, it was the young Devdutt Padikkal (56, 42b, 8x4) who stole the spotlight early on as RCB posted a competitive 163/5 in 20 overs. Padikkal, one of Karnataka’s top batsmen the previous season and handed an IPL debut as promised by coach Simon Katich, grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he showed the world why he's being talked about so highly on the domestic circuit.

The southpaw stole the march over his opening partner Aaron Finch, the Australia limited-overs captain. Playing some scintillating shots all around the wicket, he even elicited praise from none other the great Sunil Gavaskar. Flicks resembling Yuvraj Singh, elegant cover drives and hits straight down the ground, the young turk just bolted off the blocks.

Finch also got into the act very soon and RCB sped along to 86/0 at the halfway stage of their innings. Sunrisers, who probably have the best bowling attack in the IPL, pulled things back right after. Padikkal and Finch departed off successive deliveries and they applied the brakes superbly on RCB.

Runs came only in singles as AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli looked to settle down after two back-to-back blows. Kohli then decided to press the accelerator in the final stages but perished without causing much damage, leaving de Villiers with that task. The South African didn’t disappoint, taking RCB to a competitive total with a fine 51 (30b, 4x4, 2x6).

The total looked inadequate as Royal Challengers erred with the ball during the chase. The experienced Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav were all over the place and with the fielding also being mediocre — Bairstow was dropped thrice — Sunrisers seemed headed for a fine win. But the brilliance of Chahal and the pace and heart of Saini ensured RCB finished on the right side of the result.