IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: A clash of survival versus dominance

In match 33 of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals will clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) would be aiming to reclaim the top spot on the points tally, Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to climb out of the bottom of the league table and find some form. Stay tuned for live updates.
SWOT for Delhi Capitals
SRH's player T Natarajan tests Covid positive; match against DC to go ahead as scheduled
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer TNatarajanhas tested positive for Covid-19 but the team's IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday will go ahead as scheduled, the BCCI said.
Shreyas Iyer's return a big boost for Delhi | IPL 2021 Delhi Captains vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SWOT Analysis
High flying Delhi Capitals (DC) would be aiming to reclaim top spot on the points tally when they take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Before the tournament got paused Delhi Capital were at the top of the points table with 12 points from 8 matches. Chennai Super Kings claimed the top spot when they beat Mumbai Indians in the first match of the UAE leg of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled in the Indian leg and could manage only one win from their 7 games and are stuck and the bottom of the points table.
