An episode that does not inspire confidence

Under normal circumstances, it is the culprits who take to their heels when raided by a police party. But in a reversal of roles in Bengaluru recently, a police team had to run for their safety after being attacked by a group of Nigerian nationals, suspected to be drug-peddlers. In the process, a police inspector attached to the anti-narcotics wing of the City Crime Branch and five other policemen sustained injuries. Inspector L Subramanya Swamy and Head Constable S R Rajiv were admitted to a hospital while others were treated as out-patients. The attack occurred in Mavallipura in Hesaraghatta. Swamy, who had recently arrested a Nigerian national and recovered 4 kg of drugs from him, was on the look-out for his associates. Based on information received, Swamy and Rajiv had visited a bar where one of the suspects was present. They followed the individual to his house, but when they tried to arrest him, the suspect and a friend of his not only started attacking the two policemen, but also summoned some of their associates. Outnumbered, the Inspector immediately called for reinforcements in the form of a nearby Hoysala patrol party, but they too were allegedly attacked with machetes, sticks and stones. The attack was apparently so severe that the entire posse of policemen had to make good their escape.