An episode that does not inspire confidence

In a reversal of roles in Bengaluru recently, a police team had to run for their safety after being attacked by a group of Nigerian nationals, suspected to be drug-peddlers.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 19:42 IST

Under normal circumstances, it is the culprits who take to their heels when raided by a police party. But in a reversal of roles in Bengaluru recently, a police team had to run for their safety after being attacked by a group of Nigerian nationals, suspected to be drug-peddlers. In the process, a police inspector attached to the anti-narcotics wing of the City Crime Branch and five other policemen sustained injuries. Inspector L Subramanya Swamy and Head Constable S R Rajiv were admitted to a hospital while others were treated as out-patients. The attack occurred in Mavallipura in Hesaraghatta. Swamy, who had recently arrested a Nigerian national and recovered 4 kg of drugs from him, was on the look-out for his associates. Based on information received, Swamy and Rajiv had visited a bar where one of the suspects was present. They followed the individual to his house, but when they tried to arrest him, the suspect and a friend of his not only started attacking the two policemen, but also summoned some of their associates. Outnumbered, the Inspector immediately called for reinforcements in the form of a nearby Hoysala patrol party, but they too were allegedly attacked with machetes, sticks and stones. The attack was apparently so severe that the entire posse of policemen had to make good their escape. 

This is not the first time that the police have come under attack by Nigerian nationals in Bengaluru and in other parts of the country. Thus, it is surprising that the CCB was ill-equipped both in terms of men and arms to tackle the situation. In one instance in 2022, the police were attacked when they had raided a cafe run by a Nigerian to recover drugs. The same year, a group of Nigerian women who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol had beaten up policemen from the Cubbon Park police station. Given this background, last week’s police raiding party should have gone well-prepared instead of exposing themselves to both danger and ridicule. 

The fact that the police had to literally run away from the scene to save themselves from a small group of hoodlums shows the department in poor light. Such incidents will also dent public confidence in the law-enforcing agencies. That all the accused have since been arrested has redeemed the police’s reputation, though. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda should nonetheless inquire into the lapses. He should also have the department draw up and follow a Standard Operating Procedure to ensure that such incidents do not recur. 

