IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for MI's slow over-rate

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL game against Delhi Capitals here.
Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra (4/24) spun his web around the Mumbai Indians batsman to restrict them to sub-par 137/9 and Delhi chased the target with five balls to spare on Tuesday.
"Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20,” the IPL said in a statement.
"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the statement added.
