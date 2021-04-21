Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for MI's slow over-rate

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for MI's slow over-rate

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 21 2021, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 11:13 ist
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Credit: PTI File Photo

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL game against Delhi Capitals here.

Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra (4/24) spun his web around the Mumbai Indians batsman to restrict them to sub-par 137/9 and Delhi chased the target with five balls to spare on Tuesday.

 

 

"Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20,” the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the statement added.

IPL 2021
Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
sports
Cricket

