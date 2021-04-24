IPL 2021: Samson leads RR to 6-wicket win over KKR

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson leads Rajasthan Royals back to winning ways with 6 wicket win over KKR

  • Apr 24 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 23:21 ist
RR captain Sanju Samson and KKR captain Eoin Morgan. Credit: PTI Photos

Rajasthan Royals's batsmen managed to chase a target of 134 with six wickets in hand and one over and one ball left in the innings. David Miller and Sanju Samson steadied the innings after losing Dube, Buttler and Jaiswal.

The Samson-led side managed to restrict KKR to 133/9 in the first innings.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl. The team has played four matches and has won only one game this year.

KKR are at 7th position on the table and are looking for a win as well.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

