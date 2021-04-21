IPL 2021: SRH beat PBKS by 9 wickets, end losing streak

IPL 2021: SRH beat PBKS by 9 wickets, end losing streak

Opting to bat, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 21 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 19:14 ist
David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad run between the wickets during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Punjab Kings by nine wickets to snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120, courtesy pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and spinner Abhishek Sharma (2/24), who shared five wickets between them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) were the other wicket-takers for Sunrisers.

Chasing the total, opener Jonny Bairstow (63 not out) first added 73 runs off 60 balls with David Warner (37) and then shared an unbeaten 48-run stand with Kane Williamson (16) to take SRH home in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 120 all out in 19.4 overs (Shahrukh Khan 22; Khaleel Ahmed 3/21).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for one in 18.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 63; Fabian Allen 1/22). 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2021
SRH
PBKS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Punjab Kings

What's Brewing

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

 