IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Moeen Ali and co. land a K.O. punch to Delhi Capitals

  • updated: May 09 2022, 01:16 ist
The Delhi juggernaut finally halts after an economical spell of short bowling from Moeen Ali and Maheesha Theekshana who picked four wickets amongst them. DC never really recovered from that assault. Eventually losing out by 91 runs.
  • 23:15

    CSK won by 91 runs

  • 23:06

    DC all out for 117

    Bravo to bowl, Shardul is on strike.

    17.1 Bravo to Shardul,FOUR!! Short around off, punched through cover

    17.2Bravo to Shardul,FOUR!! Short and wide, slower one, this time punched to deep extra cover

    17.3Bravo to Shardul,OUT! Around the wicket, length ball on leg stump, flicks it to keeper.

    Khaleel is in.

    17.4Bravo to Khaleel,OUT! Bowled'im! Slower one, full toss dips on him and rattles the stump,

  • 23:03

    DC 109/8 after 17 overs

    Theekshana to bowl, Shardul is on strike.

    16.1 Theekshana to Shardul, no run, length ball on pads, worked on the on side

    16.2Theekshana to Shardul, SIX!! Full outside off, smashed over long on

    16.3Theekshana to Shardul, 1 run, length ball punched to long off

    16.4Theekshana to Nortje, no run, length ball on off, pushed to cover

    16.5Theekshana to Nortje, no run, length ball on off, inside edge to point

    16.6Theekshana to Nortje,no run

  • 22:55

    DC 102/8 after 16 overs

    Simarjeet to bowl, Kuldeep is on strike.

    15.1 Simarjeet to Kuldeep, no run, short and wide, slapped to cover

    15.2Simarjeet to Kuldeep,OUT! Caught! Short and wide, top edges it to Uthappa at point.

    Here is Nortje

    15.3Simarjeet to Nortje, wide

    15.3Simarjeet toNortje, no run

    15.4Simarjeet toNortje,1 run, length ball tucked to cover

    15.5Simarjeet to Shardul, 1 run

    15.6Simarjeet toNortje,no run

  • 22:52

    DC 99/7 after 15 overs

    Theekshana to bowl, Kuldeep is on strike.

    14.1 Theekshana to Kuldeep,1 leg bye

    14.2Theekshana to Shardul, no run, fuller on off, pushed to cover

    14.3Theekshana to Shardul, 2 runs, length ball on off, punched to deep mid wicket

    14.4Theekshana to Shardul, no run, length ball on off,pushed back

    14.5Theekshana to Shardul, 1 run, full on pads, clipped to deep square leg

    14.6Theekshana to Kuldeep, 1 run

  • 22:49

    DC 94/7 after 14 overs

    Ali to bowl, Kuldeep is on strike

    13.1 Ali to Kuldeep, no run

    13.2 Ali to Kuldeep, no run

    13.3Ali to Kuldeep, 1 run, full, swept to deep backward square

    13.4Ali to Shardul, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to square leg

    13.5Ali to Kuldeep, no run

    13.6Ali to Kuldeep, 1 run

  • 22:44

    DC 91/7 after 13 overs

    Bravo to bowl, Shardul is on strike.

    12.1 Bravo to Shardul, 1 leg bye

    12.2Bravo to Kuldeep, wide

    12.2Bravo to Kuldeep,1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep cover

    12.3Bravo to Shardul, no run,length ball on off stump, pushed back to Bravo.

    12.4Bravo to Shardul, 1 run, yorker on middle, jammed to deep square

    12.5Bravo to Kuldeep, no run, full-on legs, flicked to short mid wicket

    12.6Bravo to Kuldeep, 1 run

  • 22:41

    DC 86/7 after 12 overs

    Ali to bowl, Shardul is on strike.

    11.1 Ali to Shardul, no run,

    11.2Ali to Shardul, 1 run, short ball on legs,worked to the on side

    11.3Ali to Kuldeep, no run, Full on off, reverse swept to first slip

    11.4Ali to Kuldeep, no run, length ball on middle, defended

    11.5Ali to Kuldeep, no run,

    11.6Ali to Kuldeep, no run

  • 22:33

    DC 85/7 after 11 overs

    Mukesh to bowl, Patel is on strike.

    10.1 Mukesh to Patel,OUT! Bowled! Length ball comes back in, Axar looks to drive and ball goes between bat and pad, it hits top of off.

    Shardul comes in.

    10.2Mukesh to Shardul, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched to deep point

    10.3Mukesh to Powell, 1 run, Short ball, around off, looks to pull, top edge down the ground

    10.4Mukesh to Shardul, 1 run

    10.5Mukesh to Powell.OUT! Caught behind! Short and wide, slashes it, and thick edge to MSD.

    Kuldeep is next.

    10.6Mukesh to Kuldeep, no run

  • 22:27

    DC 82/5 after 10 overs

    Ali to bowl, Pant is on strike

    9.1Ali to Pant,OUT! Bowled! Length ball around off, chops on!

    Here is Ripal

    9.2Ali to Ripal, no run, length ball pushed to mid wicket

    9.3Ali to Ripal,SIX! tossed up and smashed over deep mid wicket

    9.4Ali to Ripal,OUT! Caught! Tossed up again this time on middle stump, goes on one knee and this time Conway catches it at deep mid wicket.

    Here's Axar.

    9.5Ali to Patel, no run

    9.6Ali to Patel, 1 run

  • 22:24

    DC 75/3 after 9 overs

    Theekshana to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    8.1 Theekshana to Powell, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, worked to the on side

    8.2Theekshana to Pant, no run, flat, quick,and cut to short third

    8.3Theekshana to Pant, 1 run, full toss, punched down the ground

    8.4Theekshana to Powell, no run, carrom ball, short outside off, punched to cover

    8.5Theekshana to Powell, no run, quick around off, punched to cover

    8.6Theekshana to Powell, no run

  • 22:17

    DC 73/3 after 8 overs

    Moeen to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    7.1 Moeen to Pant, 1 run, swept to backward square leg

    7.2Moeen to Marsh, no run, short and outside off, pushed to cover

    7.3Moeen to Marsh,OUT!! Caught Tossed up, outside off, looks to smash it over long on, only manages to reach Ruturaj at long on

    Here's Powell

    7.4Moeen to Powell, no run,length bal on middle, pushed to mid wicket

    7.5Moeen to Powell, no run, full on off, defended

    7.6Moeen to Powell, 1 run

  • 22:12

    DC 71/2 after 7 overs

    Bravo to bowl, Marsh is on strike.

    6.1 Bravo to Marsh,FOUR! Full, slower, flicked wide of deep mid wicket

    6.2Bravo to Marsh, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to cover

    6.3Bravo to Pant, 2 runs, slower ball on leg stump, chips to deep mid wicket

    6.4Bravo to Pant, 1 run, low full toss on middle stump, chipped over Bravo;s head.

    6.5Bravo to Marsh,FOUR!! Slower ball on good length, wide outside off, punched through covers

    6.6Bravo to Marsh, no run

  • 22:08

    DC 59/2 after 6 overs

    Simrajeet to bowl, Marsh is on strike.

    5.1Simrajeet to Marsh,SIX!! Length ball outside off, smashed over long off

    5.2Simrajeet to Marsh, no run, length ball around off, left alone

    5.3Simrajeet to Marsh, no run, slower ball on good length pushed to cover

    5.4Simrajeet to Marsh, no run, short ball pulled to short fine leg

    5.5Simrajeet to Marsh, 1 run, short ball around off, pulled to square leg

    5.6Simrajeet to Pant,FOUR!! Short ball, slapped infront of deep square leg

  • 21:59

    DC 48/2 after 5 overs

    Theekshana to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    4.1 Theekshana to Warner,FOUR! Short and wide, slapped over extra cover

    4.2Theekshana to Warner,OUT! LBW! length ball on off stump, goes for a reverse sweep, MS appeals. umpire has given out LBW,Warner reviews! Umpire calls.

    Here is Pant.

    4.3Theekshana to Pant, no run, quick, lenght hits the pad, but pitching outside leg

    4.4Theekshana to Pant,FOUR! Floated on leg stump, comes down and smashed straight down the ground

    4.5Theekshana to Pant,FOUR! Full on the stumps, comes down and lofted wide of mid off

    4.6Theekshana to Pant, FOUR!! Short, quick on middle stump, edges fine of short third

  • 21:55

    DC 32/1 after 4 overs

    Simrajeet to bowl, Marsh is on strike.

    3.1 Simrajeet to Marsh, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, tucked to deep square

    3.2 Simrajeet to Warner, no run, length ball on off, swing and a miss

    3.3 Simrajeet to Warner, no run,slow yorker, lett alone

    3.4 Simrajeet to Warner, 1 run

    3.5 Simrajeet to Marsh, no run

    3.6 Simrajeet to Marsh, 2 runs

  • 21:50

    DC 28/1 after 3 overs

    Mukesh to bowl, Marsh is on strike.

    2.1 Mukesh to Marsh,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, driven through cover and point

    2.2Mukesh to Marsh, no run, length ball outside off left alone

    2.3Mukesh to Marsh, no run, length ball around off stump, play and miss

    2.4Mukesh to Marsh, no run, length ball around off stump, left alone

    2.5Mukesh to Marsh, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to deep square

    2.6Mukesh to Warner,SIX! Length ball around off stump, pulled to deep square

  • 21:45

    DC 9/1 after 2 overs

    Simrajeet to bowl, Bharat is on strike.

    1.1 Simrajeet to Bharat,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, thick edge flies wide of third

    1.2Simrajeet to Bharat,FOUR!! Full outside off, driven through extra cover

    1.3Simrajeet to Bharat, no run, lenght ball, comes in, hits him on the pad

    1.4Simrajeet to Bharat, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss

    1.5Simrajeet to Bharat,OUT! Caught at first slip, Back of length, on off stump, outside edge to first slip.

    Here's Marsh.

  • 21:37

    DC 8/0 after 1 over

    Mukesh to start for CSK, David Warner is on strike.

    0.1Mukesh to Warner, no run, length ball around off, swings away, play and a miss

    0.2Mukesh to Warner, no run, length ball on off stump, punched to cover.

    0.3Mukesh to Warner, no run, Full outside off, driven to cover

    0.4Mukesh to Warner, no run, Yorker on leg stump, play and a miss

    0.5Mukesh to Warner, 2 runs, length ball on off stump, tucks to deep square

    0.6Mukesh to Warner,SIX!! Length ball outside off, top edge over short third

  • 21:36

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and KS Bharat march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 21:18

    CSK 208/6 after 20 overs

    Nortje to bowl, Ali is on strike,

    19.1 Nortje to Ali,FOUR!! Yorker outside off, squeezed wide of short third

    19.2Nortje to Ali,OUT! Caught! Slower ball on good length outside off, hit to David Warner at long off.

    Here's Uthappa.

    19.3Nortje to Uthappa,OUT! Slower ball on good length, pulls it straight to Kamlesh Nagarkoti at deep backward square.

    Here's Bravo

    Nortje is on hat-trick

    19.4Nortje to Bravo, 1 run, yorker around off, driven to deep point

    19.5Nortje to Dhoni, 2 runs, Yorker on off stump, dug out to long on

    19.6Nortje to Dhoni, 2 runs

  • 21:09

    CSK 198/4 after 19 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Rayudu is on strike.

    18.1 Khaleel to Rayudu,FOUR!! Full and wide, slices it behind backward point

    18.2Khaleel to Rayudu,OUT! Caught! Slower one, short and wide, slices it Axar at deep point.

    Moeen Ali comes in next.

    18.3Khaleel to Ali,FOUR! short ball on leg stump, pulled over short fine leg

    18.4Khaleel to Ali, 1 run

    18.5Khaleel to Dhoni, no run, length ball very wide outside off, moves outside off, to hit it behind square, misses it

    18.6Khaleel to Dhoni, wide

    18.6 Khaleel to Dhoni,SIX!! Short and wide, pumped it down the ground

  • 21:03

    CSK 183/3 after 18 overs

    Marsh to bowl, Dube is on strike.

    17.1 Marsh to Dube,OUT! Length ball, wide outside off, does not move and hits it straight to David Warner at long off.

    Here's MSD

    17.2Marsh to Dhoni, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler

    17.3Marsh to Dhoni,SIX!! Length ball, on off stump, comes down the ground and hammers it over long on.

    17.4Marsh to Dhoni,FOUR!! Shorter length, outside off, sliced wide of point

    17.5Marsh to Dhoni, wide

    17.5Marsh to Dhoni, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to long on

    17.6Marsh to Rayudu, 1 run

  • 20:55

    CSK 170/2 after 17 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Conway is on strike.

    16.1 Khaleel to Conway, Yorker on the off stump, jammed and they run.

    16.2Khaleel to Dube, 1 run, low full toss on middle and leg, flicked to deep backward square

    16.3Khaleel to Conway,OUT!Slower ball on good length, tries to lap it, edges it, Pant takes it.

    Here's Rayudu.

    16.4Khaleel to Rayudu, no run, Short and outside off, angling away, swing and a miss

    16.5Khaleel to Rayudu, no run, Slower bouncer this time, angling away, beats Rayudu's wild swing

    16.6Khaleel to Rayudu, wide

    16.6 Khaleel to Rayudu, no run

  • 20:48

    CSK 167/1 after 16 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Dube is on strike.

    15.1 Shardul to Dube, wide

    15.1Shardul to Dube, 1 run, Full and wide, goes for it, but slices it to deep cover, Axar runs in and fails to hang on to it.

    15.2Shardul to Conway, 1 run, Short and wide, slapped to long off

    15.3Shardul to Dube,SIX!! Slower ball fuller outside off, smashes it straight down the ground

    15.4Shardul to Dube,SIX!! Full and wide, jammed over long off.

    15.5Shardul to Dube, no run, Short, wide, goes for a pull and under edge to keeper

    15.6Shardul to Dube,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, heaved to deep mid wicket

  • 20:44

    CSK 148/1 after 15 overs

    Nortje to bowl, Conway is on strike.

    14.1 Nortje to Conway, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, helped to the on side

    14.2Nortje to Dube, 1 run, back of length on middle stump, defended on the back foot

    14.3Nortje to Conway, no run, yorker, on the off stump, jammed back to bowler

    14.4Nortje to Conway, 1 run, Short ball around middle and off, pulled to deep mid wicket

    14.5Nortje to Dube,FOUR!! Short ball pull just past short mid wicket fielder

    14.6Nortje to Dube, 1 run

  • 20:37

    CSK 140/1 after 14 overs

    Marsh to bowl ,Conway is on strike.

    13.1 Marsh to Conway, 1 run, Full and wide, slicked to deep cover

    13.2Marsh to Dube, no run, length ball outside off, goes for a heave, misses

    13.3Marsh to Dube, wide

    13.3 Marsh to Dube, 2 runs, short and wide, sliced wide of deep point

    13.4Marsh to Dube, wide

    13.4Marsh to Dube, 2 runs, Full and wide, squeezed wide of deep point

    13.5Marsh to Dube, 1 run

    13.6Marsh to Conway, 1 run

  • 20:31

    CSK 131/1 after 13 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Dube is on strike.

    12.1 Kuldeep to Dube, no run, Flat outside off, rips past the outside edge

    12.2Kuldeep to Dube, 1 run, flatter on middle, worked to the on side

    12.3Kuldeep to Conway, no run, full on leg stump, goes for a slog sweep, misses

    12.4Kuldeep to Conway, wide

    12.4Kuldeep to Conway,SIX!! Full on off stump, comes down and smashed over long on

    12.5Kuldeep to Conway, 1 run, flatter on leg stump, punched to long on

    12.6Kuldeep to Dube, no run

  • 20:26

    CSK 122/1 after 12 overs

    Marsh to bowl, Conway is on strike.

    Shivam Dube comes in next.

    11.1Marsh to Conway,FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped wide of deep point

    11.2Marsh to Conway, 4 runs, short ball on off stump, he pulls it in between long on and deep mid wicket and then an overthtrow.

    11.3Marsh to Conway, 1 run, Full and wide, jammed to short cover

    11.4Marsh to Dube, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to cover, misfielded.

    11.5Marsh to Conway, 1 run, Yorler outside off, steered to third

    11.6Marsh to Dube, 1 run

  • 20:21

    CSK 110/1 after 11 overs

    Nortje to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.

    10.1Nortje to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, lofted wide of mid off

    10.2Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run

    10.3Nortje to Conway, no run, length ball on middle and off, pushed back

    10.4Nortje to Conway, 1 run, back of length ball on leg stump, steered to third

    10.5Nortje to Gaikwad,FOUR! Short and wide, smashed wide of point

    10.6Nortje to Gaikwad,OUT! Caught! Short outside off, miscues pull goes to Axar at mid on

  • 20:16

    CSK 100/0 after 10 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.

    9.1 Kuldeep to Gaikwad, 1 run, tossed up on middle, pushed to long off

    9.2Kuldeep to Conway, 1 run, Short and wide, slapped to cover

    9.3Kuldeep to Gaikwad, 1 run, full on leg stump, reverse swept to short third

    9.4Kuldeep to Conway, wide

    9.4Kuldeep to Conway,FOUR!! Tossed up wide outside off, full and smashed over extra cover

    9.5Kuldeep to Conway,FOUR!! Quicket, flatter and hammered along the ground wide of extra cover

    9.6Kuldeep to Conway,FOUR!! Tossed up again outside off, fuller and again fires it through extra cover

  • 20:13

    CSK 84/0 after 9 overs

    Axar to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,

    8.1Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, short ball on off stump, punched to deep square

    8.2Axar to Conway, 1 run

    8.3Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on off, deft touch to third

    8.4Axar to Conway, 1 run, full and slammed to extra cover.

    50 for Devon Conway, third on the trot

    8.5Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball angling in, pushed to deep mid wicket

    8.6Axar to Conway, no run

  • 20:05

    CSK 79/0 after 8 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Conway is on strike.

    7.1Kuldeep to Conway, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to long on

    7.2Kuldeep to Gaikwad, no run, flatter, quicker, angling away, from him, play and a miss.inside edge

    7.3Kuldeep to Gaikwad, 1 run, flighted outside off, driven to cover

    7.4Kuldeep to Conway,SIX!! Tossed up around off stump, comes down and deposits it over long on

    7.5Kuldeep to Conway,SIX!! Flatter around off stump, slog-swept over deep square leg

    7.6Kuldeep to Conway,FOUR!! Tossed up, wide outside off, driven to extra cover

  • 20:01

    CSK 61/0 after 7 overs

    Axar to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.

    6.1 Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to square leg

    6.2Axar to Conway, 1 run, length ball on off stump,pushed to long on

    6.3Axar to Gaikwad, no run, flatter, quicker, short of length.

    6.4Axar to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to long on

    6.5Axar to Conway, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept to deep square leg

    6.6Axar to Gaikwad, no run

  • 19:55

    CSK 57/0 after 6 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,

    5.1Shardul to Gaikwad, 1 + wide

    5.1Shardul to Conway, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to third

    5.2Shardul to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed wide of cover

    5.3Shardul to Conway, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, tucked wide of mid wicket

    5.4Shardul to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, lofted over cover and point fielder

    5.5Shardul to Gaikwad,FOUR! Fuller this time around middle and off, timed over mid on fielder

    5.6Shardul to Gaikwad, 1 run

  • 19:50

    CSK 43/0 after 5overs

    Conway is on strike.

    4.1 Axar to Conway, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler

    4.2Axar to Conway, 1 run, fuller around off, reverse swept to point

    4.3Axar to Gaikwad, no run, length ball on off, pushed to cover

    4.4Axar to Gaikwad,1 run, length ball middle and off, comes down and hit wide of long on

    4.5Axar to Conway,SIX!! Flat, around off, comes down and hit straight down the ground

    4.6Axar to Conway,SIX! Around the wicket, full on leg stump, comes down and smashes it over long on this time

  • 19:46

    CSK 28/0 after 4 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Conway is on strike.

    3.1Khaleel to Conway, no run, length ball on off stump, angling in, hits high on the pads

    3.2Khaleel to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to mid on

    3.3Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 run, back of length on middle and off steered to third

    3.4Khaleel to Conway, 1 run, short on off stump, swivels and pushed to deep square leg

    3.5Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to third

    3.6Khaleel to Conway, 1 run

  • 19:39

    CSK 24/0 after 3 overs

    Nortje to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike,

    2.1 Nortje to Gaikwad,SIX!! Full around off stump, steps down and hits it over long on.

    2.2Nortje to Gaikwad,1 run, short and wide, pushed to deep cover,no ball.

    2.2 Nortje to Conway, Free hit, FOUR!! Length ball around middle and leg, flicked fine of fine leg

    2.3Nortje to Conway, 1 run, back of length on middle stump, steered to point

    2.4Nortje to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to deep point

    2.5Nortje to Conway, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to deep point

    2.6Nortje to Gaikwad, no run

  • 19:34

    CSK 9/0 after 2 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.

    1.1 Khaleel to Gaikwad, wide

    1.1Khaleel to Gaikwad, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away, left alone

    1.2Khaleel to Gaikwad, no run, back of length around of stump, pulled to short mid wicket

    1.3Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball on body, tucked to mid on

    1.4Khaleel to Conway, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover

    1.5Khaleel to Conway, 1 run, short on off stump, steered to deep square leg

    1.6Khaleel to Gaikwad, 1 leg bye

  • 19:27

    CSK 5/0 after 1 over

    Shardul Thakur to start for DC. Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.

    0.1Shardul Thakur to Gaikwad, no run, length ball on the stumps, driven to mid off.

    0.2Shardul Thakur to Gaikwad, 1 run, length ball outside off, steered to short third

    0.3Shardul Thakur to Conway,FOUR!! Length ball on his pads, timed through to the on side

    0.4Shardul Thakur to Conway, no run, length ball around off stump,pushed to mid off

    0.5Shardul Thakur to Conway, no run, length ball on off stump, defended back to bowler

    0.6Shardul Thakur to Conway, no run

  • 19:26

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:08

    Teams

    Chennai Super Kings(Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

    Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

  • 18:59

    Toss

    DC won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • 18:52

    Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL here on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.

    DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.