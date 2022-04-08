IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant fined for DC's slow over rate against LSG

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over rate against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here.
"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.
DC lost by six wickets to LSG here on Thursday, to suffer their second defeat from three matches in the ongoing season.
DC posted a modest 149 for three after being sent into bat but LSG rode on Quinton de Kock's 80 off 52 balls to easily chase down the target
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?
Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found
Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize
Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall
Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales
Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'
Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack
Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees
How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?