IPL: Pant fined for DC's slow over rate against LSG

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant fined for DC's slow over rate against LSG

DC lost by six wickets to LSG here on Thursday, to suffer their second defeat from three matches in the ongoing season

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Apr 08 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 12:10 ist
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over rate against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

DC lost by six wickets to LSG here on Thursday, to suffer their second defeat from three matches in the ongoing season.

DC posted a modest 149 for three after being sent into bat but LSG rode on Quinton de Kock's 80 off 52 balls to easily chase down the target

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Delhi Capitals
Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2022
Indian Premier League
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

 