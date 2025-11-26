<p>New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday released translated versions of the Constitution of India in nine languages to mark Constitution Day. The languages include Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.</p><p>The initiative is aimed at making the Constitution more accessible to citizens across linguistic backgrounds and promoting wider awareness of its provisions. The translations were unveiled at an event held to commemorate the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution in 1949.</p>.Former CJI B R Gavai hails Constitution's 'timeless' vision, terms it India's moral compass.<p>Speaking at the ceremony, President Murmu said the Constitution is a “living document” that has guided India’s democratic journey for more than seven decades. </p><p>“Our Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected. The Constitution provides a very effective framework for expressing people’s aspirations,” the President said. </p><p>She emphasised that enabling more Indians to read the text of the Constitution in their mother tongue strengthens the democratic spirit and deepens public participation in governance.</p><p>She emphasised that releasing the Constitution in multiple regional languages including Bodo and Kashmiri for the first time will help bring the foundational document closer to citizens from different linguistic backgrounds, strengthening democratic inclusivity. The ceremony also included a collective reading of the Constitution’s Preamble, led by President Murmu. </p>