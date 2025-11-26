Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

President Murmu releases translated versions of Constitution in nine languages

The languages include Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 16:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 16:15 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuConstitution

Follow us on :

Follow Us