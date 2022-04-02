IPL 2022 | RR claim 23-run win over MI to remain on top of table

A century from Jos Buttler guided the Rajasthan Royals to a 23-run win over Mumbai Indians, keeping them at the top of the table, while Rohit Sharma's side lost their second straight match.

MI posed little to no threat after losing Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, both of whom struck half-centuries.

Mumbai Indians have not included star batter Suryakumar Yadav and are playing the same XI.

Rajasthan have made one change to their playing XI with pacer Navdeep Saini coming in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.

