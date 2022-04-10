IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav is doing a great job, says Narine

IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav is doing a very good job, says Narine

Yadav has been mighty impressive for Kolkata in IPL 2022 with the new ball, picking nine wickets at an average of 9.33 and economy rate of 5.25

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 10 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 18:02 ist
Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Umesh Yadav (L) and Sunil Narine. Credit: Agency Photos

Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Sunil Narine said pacer Umesh Yadav has been doing 'a very good job' in IPL 2022 and added that early wickets taken by pacers help in taking pressure off spinners.

Yadav has been mighty impressive for Kolkata in IPL 2022 with the new ball, picking nine wickets at an average of 9.33 and economy rate of 5.25 propelling him to be the current purple cap holder in the tournament.

"The way our fast bowlers are bowling, especially Umi (Umesh Yadav), he's doing a very good job. Once you come into the attack when the wickets have fallen, makes it easier for us spinners to get in the game," said Narine in pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Kolkata are currently seated at top of the table and are facing Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Narine, who has picked two wickets in four matches, believes Kolkata's focus will be to keep things simple and go about the job in hand against the Rishabh Pant-led side.

"Any team that sits at the top of the table is in a good mood. But I think we generally have a good mood in the camp no matter if we win or lose; that says a lot about our team.

"The main thing first for us is keeping it simple and just continue what we are doing. Just focus on the job in our hand. Don't think too much and concentrate on what you have to do."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sports News
Cricket
IPL 2022
Indian Premier League
Umesh Yadav
Sunil Narine
Kolkata Knight Riders

What's Brewing

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

Looking for a sapiosexual?

Looking for a sapiosexual?

Memory maps on metal

Memory maps on metal

 