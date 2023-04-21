IPL: DC register first win of season by defeating KKR

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2023, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 00:37 ist
Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel (R) plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets to register their first win of the IPL season here on Thursday.

DC bowlers were on their mark as they bowled out KKR for a paltry 127 after skipper David Warner decided to bowl first.

Ishant Sharma (2/19), Anrich Nortje (2/20), Axar Patel (2/13) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) took two wickets each.

Warner then scored 57 before Axar Patel hit an unbeaten 19 to guide the hosts to a victory.

Earlier, Jason Roy (43 off 39) top scored for KKR. Andre Russell played a useful unbeaten 38-run cameo towards the end to take his side over the 120-run mark.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 127 all out in 20 overs (Jason Roy 43, Andre Russell 38 not out; Axar Patel 2/13).

Delhi Capitals: 128 for 6 in 20 over (David Warner 57; Varun Chakaravarthy 2/16).

