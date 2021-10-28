IPL teams can retain 4 players ahead of mega auction: Report

Ahead of the mega 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which will feature a total of 10 teams for the second time in history, it has been noted that the franchises would be allowed to retain four players before the auction.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the IPL teams can retain up to three Indian players and two overseas players, or two Indians and two overseas players with the overall count for retained players not crossing four.

Moreover, this time there will be no Right-to-Match (RTM) cards at the auction. Franchises that opt to retain four players would have to spend 30-40 per cent of their money from the overall purse which is said to be between Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore.

The decision to stay with the present team will lie with the player himself. The player can choose to retain the team or be listed on the auction pool if he wants a new team.

The new IPL teams – Lucknow and Ahmedabad will get to avail three players ahead of the mega auction once the retention list is released.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the successful bidders for the Lucknow and Ahmedabad teams. Business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka and international equity investment firm Irelia Company Pte Limited (CVC Capital) shelled out a combined Rs 12,715 crore (approx $1.7 billion) to win the bids for two new IPL teams respectively.

