K L Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis, Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings in his absence

Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis, Mayank to lead PBKS

Punjab Kings are pitted against Delhi Capitals tonight

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 02 2021, 18:45 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 18:47 ist
K L Rahul had complained of severe abdomen pain. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Kings skipper K L Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment, the IPL franchise announced on Sunday.

PTI has learnt that Mayank Agarwal will lead the side in Rahul's absence, starting with tonight's match against Delhi Capitals here.

IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE

"K L Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," the team said in a statement.

"It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," it added.

