KKR skipper Morgan fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked Rs 12 lakh on the first instance of slow over-rate

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2021, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 10:27 ist
Eoin Morgan. Credit: iplt20.com/Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team's IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here.

Faf du Plessis' magnificent 95 not out and Deepak Chahar's impressive four-wicket haul powered CSK to an 18-run win over KKR on Wednesday night. In the high-scoring game, CSK posted 220/3 in 20 overs and then managed to bowl out KKR for 202.

Read | Faf du Plessis, Chahar set up CSK's 18-run win over KKR

"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Morgan was fined Rs 12 lakh," it added.

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked Rs 12 lakh on the first instance of slow over-rate.

On the second instance during the season, the fine for the captain is doubled (24 lakh) while every other member of the playing XI is penalised with a 25 per cent deduction from the match fee or Rs 6 lakh -- whichever is lesser.

This was Morgan's first offence of the season.

The win lifted CSK to the top of the table with six points from four matches, while KKR slipped to sixth.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2021
Eoin Morgan
Chennai Super Kings
IPL
Cricket

What's Brewing

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

 