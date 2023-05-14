KKR defeat CSK by 6 wickets in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in IPL

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2023, 23:03 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 23:14 ist
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in IPL match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. 

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings scored 144 for six against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Batting first after winning the toss, Shivam Dube top-scored for CSK with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk, while there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36).

 

More to follow...

