Malolan may have conflict of interest

The Royal Challengers Bangalore's new set-up under Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, has taken a big gamble in appointing Malolan Rangarajan as Head of Scouting.

The 30-year-old off-spinner from Chennai, who has returned to the Tamil Nadu set-up following a stint with Uttarakhand, is still an active cricketer having just competed in the Tamil Nadu Premier League for Kovai Kings and is potentially has a conflict of interest.

"I still play cricket, if you want to know," Rangarajan told DH when this paper reached out to him. "Last week I had an interview with Mike Hesson and things went about very nicely. I know you are asking about the Conflict of Interest role as I'm an active cricketer but since I'm not part of any State squads at the moment, I'm free to take up the RCB role. Ranji Trophy is still two months away but my decision has been made," said Rangarajan, hinting that he's keen to tread new waters.

However, according to the definition of Conflict of Interest laid down in the BCCI constitution -- Rule No 38 (4) -- a current player can't be an employee of a franchise at the same time. Rangarajan is technically available to be picked in the Tamil Nadu state squad.

A highly placed RCB source, however, claimed Rangarajan has resigned from all forms of cricket although the player didn't admit to. "He is no longer associated with any state association. We have a copy of his resignation letter."

Rangarajan, meanwhile, was hoping to make a difference with RCB. "I'm not sure if many people outside of TN followed my career. I may not have been very successful as a player but I've been good at spotting mistakes in batsmen and bowlers. Some of my team-mates have appreciated me for the suggestions I've given. I have an eye for talent too. I'm eagerly looking forward to this new role and hope to make a difference."

In 47 first-class matches, Rangarajan has taken 136 wickets at an average of 28.98 while scoring 1379 runs with one century and seven fifties.