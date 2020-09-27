Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul stich mammoth partnership for KXIP, miss IPL record by a whisker

Mayank Agarwal outshone his Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul with a maiden IPL hundred as the duo pummelled the Rajasthan Royals bowlers into submission to post an imposing 223 for 2 in Sharjah on Sunday.

Agarwal (106) and Rahul (69) stitched 183 runs for the opening stand, the highest partnership for any wicket so far this season as they took apart the Royals bowlers who were also wayward in their line and length.

The duo just missed the record of highest opening wicket partnership in IPL history by a mere two runs when Agarwal was out in the 17th over after hitting 10 fours and seven sixes during his magnificent 50-ball knock. The IPL record for the highest opening partnership is still owned by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad - 185 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019.

Nevertheless, this is KXIP's highest-ever opening stand in IPL history, surpassing the previous record of 136 by Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty against Deccan Chargers in IPL 2011. KXIP's highest partnership record is of 206 runs when Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh scored that for the second wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2011.

Today, Rahul was content to play second fiddle to Agarwal though the KXIP captain also made some brilliant shots during his 54-ball knock studded with seven fours and a six, continuing his rich vein of form after his 132 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Agarwal surged ahead of his captain by reaching his fifty (from 26 balls) in style with a six off Shreyas Gopal and followed it up with another maximum to bring up KXIP's 100 in the ninth over.

KXIP reached 110 at the halfway mark.

Nicholas Pooran then hit 25 not out from just eight balls while Glenn Maxwell also remained unbeaten on 13.

The Royals captain Steve Smith kept on shuffling his bowlers and spinner Rahul Tewatia was hit for 19 runs in the eighth over, which included two sixes and a four. Their bowlers had no clue how to deal with the marauding opening duo. Only Ankit Rajpoot conceded less than 10 runs an over.