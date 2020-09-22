Padikkal's penchant for shining on debut

First impression is the best impression. Cliched as it may sound, more often than not, it's the case. And it has certainly been so when it comes to the talented Devdutt Padikkal.

Handed an IPL debut on Monday, the young Royal Challengers Bangalore opener gave a good account of his skills with a brilliant 42-ball 56 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium, keeping up with his fine record of shining in his maiden opportunities.

On his Ranji Trophy debut in 2018 against Maharashtra, the 20-year-old southpaw hit a stroke-filled 77 as Karnataka scripted a handsome seven-wicket win. In his first Vijay Hazare game against Jharkhand, he hit a fine 58 while in his maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, he hit a brilliant unbeaten 53 versus Uttarakhand — both matches played last year.

Despite not having played a competitive match in seven months and against a quality opposition in Sunrisers, Padikkal betrayed few nerves for a debutante. He unleashed some top quality shots that elicited high praise from all the commentators. While legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar praised the youngster’s simple technique, balance and head position, Murali Karthik said the flick shot over square leg reminded him of Yuvraj Singh.

Such hyperboles have become a common occurrence amongst many commentators now but Gavaskar and Karthik, who follow a good amount of domestic cricket knew what they were talking about. Since his age-group days, Padikkal has been spoken about highly. A shy person who believes in making his bat talk, Padikkal was one of the standout performers for Karnataka last domestic season.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 609 runs at a brilliant average of 67.66, outshining even India internationals KL Rahul (598) and Manish Pandey (525). Padikkal repeated that feat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, hammering 580 runs at a superb average of 64.44. In Ranji Trophy also Padikkal was stellar, scoring 649 runs at an average of 40.56. In all three tournaments he was Karnataka’s leading scorer and those performances triggered RCB management in handing him a cap.

Irfan Sait, Padikkal’s childhood coach and owner of KIOC where the youngster picked up the craft, said the most impressive aspect of his ward is his mental strength. “For the last 25 years I’ve seen and worked with many talented cricketers. Some have talent and some strong mental strength. Not many are blessed with both. Devdutt is. Part of his gifts are natural but for many he’s worked hard. Right from a young age, he’s loved taking responsibilities and has always delivered.

“He’s a very focussed kid. He’s not given to distractions like parties like other youngsters. It’s cricket and studies for him. He barely talks as well. Senior coach Mohammed Naseeruddin has been working with him for the last few years and Devdutt speaks to him the most at the academy. There’s no timepass, loitering etc when he comes here. The kid is dedicated and has strong support from the family which keeps him grounded. If he can stay that way, he’s got a bright future.”

Aaron Finch, who had the best seat in the house as non-striker on Monday, too hailed Padikkal. “Brilliant young player, he has shown it over the last couple of years in domestic cricket, U-19 cricket, how talented he is and how destructive he could be at the top of the order. My advice (to him) is to play your natural game and if you are feeling it against the particular bowler keep going.”

This is just the start and there’s a long tournament ahead. If Padikkal can extend his domestic success to IPL then bigger things could be in store for him.